This weekend you can try Fallout 76 on Xbox One

Microsoft has revealed this week's three Free Play Days games, which are Fallout 76, Terraria, and Castle Crashers Remastered. You can play all three titles, without limitations, until 9:00 am CEST next Monday, as long as you have an active Xbox Live Gold or Game Pass membership.

The three games are also being discounted, if you end up wanting to keep playing the, - Fallout 76 with 25%, Terraria with 70%, and Castle Crashers Remastered with 60%.

Actually, it's worth noting that Fallout 76 is also playable for free on all platforms it appears on, not just Xbox One.