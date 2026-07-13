This week sees a major event in the world of video games: The Convergence Games Showcase is back

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This week sees the return of the Convergence Games Showcase, the biggest event of the summer season entirely dedicated to indie video games. This year's edition also promises to be the biggest in its history, with over 70 new titles to be unveiled over the course of two hours.

Since its launch in 2024, the Convergence Games Fest initiative has established itself as the go-to event for the independent development scene - from solo devs to medium-sized studios - featuring world premieres and industry stories that fans of the medium appreciate, according to the press release.

To watch the upcoming Convergence Game Showcase, you can tune in to their official YouTube or Twitch channel this Thursday, 16 July at 19:00 BST/20:00 CEST. Are you in?