This way you can use any USB controller with your Sega Dreamcast

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Sega Dreacast was a fine machine, and it still is. Now there is a way to use any USB controller Without sacrificing VMU support, as reported by Time Extension.

Modder Todd Gill has revealed a new Dreamcast adapter. It allows you to use USB controllers with your console without having to forgo the VMU functionality of the system. It's running on JoypadOS, an open-Source firmware for game controllers and adapters.

This adapter plugs into your Dreamcast's controller port and features an LCD display. There's a USB-A port on the front, which lets you plug in your controller of choice.

This solution is great, because it retains the VMU features, with save data being stored on a MicroSD card, which slots into the top of the adapter.