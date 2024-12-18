This was the best goal of the year, according to the FIFA Awards

HQ

Yesterday, FIFA announced The Best 2024, the awards for the best player, goalkeeper and coach in men's and women's football. Vinícius Jr. finally got what he always desired, after his disappointment with the Ballon d'Or.

However, besides the individual awards, there were other two special awards. The FIFA Puskás Award recognizes the "best" goal of the season, judged in terms of how aesthetically significant or "beautifil" they've been. That is in honor of Hungarian Real Madrid player Ferenc Puskás, during the 50s and 60s.

Beginning this year, FIFA also introduced the FIFA Marta Award, recognizing the same thing, but on women's football, in honour of Marta Vieira da Silva, forward of Brazil's national team from 2002 to 2024.

The Puskás Award 2024 was won by Alejandro Garnacho, with an overhead kick in a March 2024 1-0 win by Manchester United over Everton on Premier League. You can watch it below.

The first Marta Award was won by none other than Marta herself, in a friendly match between Brazil and Jamaica. Ay 38, she currently plays on Orlando Pride.

There were eleven nominee goals in both awards. You can easily watch all of them on these Twitter threads by FIFA Women's World Cup and on the official site.