This War of Mine has sold seven million copies

Developer 11 bit Studios has announced that their game This War of Mine has now reached seven million copies sold. As mentioned over Twitter, the game originally debuted back in 2014 but has now finally passed a new significant milestone.

The game has also just been released for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S (also on Game Pass) in the form of This War of Mine: Final Cut. It's a strategy game that's all about survival. A group of survivors of an ongoing war are hiding in a building and it's up to at least one of the characters to survive the war in order to win.