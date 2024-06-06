This vending machine works underwater

HQ

Airheads has recently gone viral with a new advert that showcases an underwater vending machine. When you look at the Instagram video, you're probably thinking that while it's a fun idea, this thing is purely just for the ad clicks, right?

Wrong, it's a real vending machine that can be purchased for a whopping $7000. It is completely waterproof and is built with a camera to detect fun. Basically, when you want a sweet treat, you go up to the vending machine and do a cool trick in the pool.

Then, you'll get yourself your snack, propelled towards you from a chute in the vending machine. It's an interesting gadget, but one that's far too expensive to really charm most consumers.

This is an ad: