This Tokyo museum is a time machine for abandoned tech

It's so weird how quickly technology goes out of date. Within decades, we've seen the rise and fall of many devices, and the ones that are no longer in our homes or pockets are now featured in a new museum nestled in the heart of Tokyo.

The Extinct Media Museum is a huge showcase for all sorts of abandoned technology, including old cameras, telecom equipment, and more. Its oldest exhibit is a 1916 Japanese Lily still camera. The museum first opened back in January 2023, and serves to preserve all media, as it believes every device besides stone and paper will become futile at one point.

Some items are allowed to be touched, giving visitors an extra layer to their overall experience. "There's a lot of information you can gain by holding it, like the smell," said curator Barbara Asuka. "We want visitors to experience these items with all five senses, rather than just looking at the display through glass."

The museum also accepts donations from visitors, so if you've got some old technology doing nothing but collecting dust, and you've got time to spare in Tokyo, you may want to head down.

