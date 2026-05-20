This tiny cat learned to walk with the help of Lego

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A little kitten named Squid has become the internet's new favorite after some veterinarians built a custom-made exoskeleton out of Lego to help him learn to walk.

Squid was born with deformities in his hind legs, which prevented him from moving normally, so he instead balanced around on his ankles. But the veterinarians in Texas didn't give up and took on this somewhat unusual challenge.

According to the veterinarians, standard support braces didn't work because the kitten was too small, so a Lego construction became the solution. Sturdy, lightweight, and adaptable.

Unsurprisingly, the story has quickly gone viral, and in a video (which you can check out below), the vets explain the process and the work involved in getting the cat back on its feet. They succeeded after several weeks of training, and the kitten is now described as playful and confident.