This Time trailer for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot outlines features

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is due to land on January 17 for PC, PS4, and Xbox One, but before that date rolls around we have a new trailer called This Time, which outlines the various features coming with the RPG this month.

Bandai Namco hasn't been shy in showing off the game in pre-release material, and this trailer shows us some of the enemies, side activities (like fishing and eating), playable characters, allies, side quests, and more.

There are unique story moments as well, exclusive to this game, which flesh out the lore of the Dragon Ball Z universe, so this is definitely worth paying attention to if you're a fan of the franchise.

Earlier this month Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot's system requirements were revealed, so you can prepare for its imminent arrival.

