This terrifying horror game combines FMV with pixel art

FMV, or full-motion video, has been used to great effect in recent games such as Her Story and Immortality, and this new horror game seeks to use live-action videos in a slightly different way, combining them with 2D nostalgic pixel graphics.

Tenebris Somnia puts you in the role of a woman investigating a house full of horror. As well as following a traditional point-and-click style, you'll have moments of sheer terror as you step into visuals that wouldn't look out of place in a horror movie.

There are only a few clips and images shown so far, but a demo is available to play on Steam if it catches your eye. Be warned, as the FMV gives you a clear look of what the monsters are meant to look like, it'll make even the pixelated jumpscares that more horrifying.