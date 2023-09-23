Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

This terrifying horror game combines FMV with pixel art

Tenebris Somnia combines retro visuals with live-action, horrifying moments.

FMV, or full-motion video, has been used to great effect in recent games such as Her Story and Immortality, and this new horror game seeks to use live-action videos in a slightly different way, combining them with 2D nostalgic pixel graphics.

Tenebris Somnia puts you in the role of a woman investigating a house full of horror. As well as following a traditional point-and-click style, you'll have moments of sheer terror as you step into visuals that wouldn't look out of place in a horror movie.

There are only a few clips and images shown so far, but a demo is available to play on Steam if it catches your eye. Be warned, as the FMV gives you a clear look of what the monsters are meant to look like, it'll make even the pixelated jumpscares that more horrifying.

