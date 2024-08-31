This Tamagotchi is about as close to an egg as possible

As part of celebrating the enduring legacy of the Tamagotchi toys (and capitalising on a little bit of nostalgia, no doubt), Bandai Namco are releasing a new edition that is about as close to an egg as it could possibly be.

The new Celebration Egg Tamagotchi toy looks like an egg and is made from, amongst other things, recycled egg shells. The packaging for the toy is recycled paper, in order to highlight Bandai Namco's love and appreciation for the planet.

Coming relatively soon, the Celebration Egg Tamagotchi will reportedly be an Amazon exclusive product, costing around $30 and releasing early next year on February 5 2025 (thanks, GameSpot).