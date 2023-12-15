Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

This stunning new The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom art can be yours to keep

Debuting at The Game Awards, this art looks to make a perfect phone or desktop wallpaper.

At The Game Awards, we didn't just see new trailers for video games and Simu Liu talking about his foot for five minutes. We also got some new art for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, in celebration of it winning the Best Action/Adventure award.

Now, if you have a Nintendo account, you can log into your My Nintendo Rewards and keep this art, which is downloadable either as a phone or desktop wallpaper. It's free as well, costing 0 Platinum Points.

Unfortunately, if you're in North America, the art does cost 50 Platinum points, but for us European users, it's gratis. Even if Tears of the Kingdom didn't take home the grandest prize, it sure revealed the grandest bit of art from the event.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

