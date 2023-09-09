Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Starfield

This Starfield mod turns your flashlight into Phil Spencer

Don't ask why this is a thing, just appreciate it for what it's worth.

HQ

Modding and Bethesda games go together like tea and biscuits, but for every mod that brings about some great change or graphical improvement, there are also the creations that leave you impressed and/or baffled.

The latest creation from Maquinaremos is a small but hilarious change to Starfield that swaps out the light in your flashlight for an image of Phil Spencer. Now you can see the Xbox boss wherever you go, as he lights the way through your adventures.

Starfield officially launched this week, but fans have been enjoying for a few days longer, testing out the limits of Bethesda's new RPG and already creating some impressive mods. Soon we'll surely see even funnier projects than the Phil Spencer flashlight.

Starfield

