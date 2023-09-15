Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

      Starfield

      This Starfield figure costs more than an Xbox

      It's an incredibly detailed figure, and could be an expensive paperweight.

      HQ

      Vasco, one of Starfield's (best) companions, now has his own, super-detailed figure. Previously, we reported that a new Starfield x Funko collectible had been made available, but this creation from PureArts is a lot more detailed, and a lot more expensive too.

      If you're looking for this figure to adorn your desk or display case, it'll set you back $369 USD, which is quite the hefty sum. However, as stated this creation is incredibly detailed, and you can pose Vasco in a variety of ways, as shown by the images on the site and the video below.

      If you're a serious Starfield collector, this might be something to keep on your radar. It's not going to be for everyone, but we can't deny there is a quality to this figure, even if it does cost enough to make your eyes water.

      Starfield

