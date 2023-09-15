This Starfield figure costs more than an Xbox

HQ

Vasco, one of Starfield's (best) companions, now has his own, super-detailed figure. Previously, we reported that a new Starfield x Funko collectible had been made available, but this creation from PureArts is a lot more detailed, and a lot more expensive too.

If you're looking for this figure to adorn your desk or display case, it'll set you back $369 USD, which is quite the hefty sum. However, as stated this creation is incredibly detailed, and you can pose Vasco in a variety of ways, as shown by the images on the site and the video below.

If you're a serious Starfield collector, this might be something to keep on your radar. It's not going to be for everyone, but we can't deny there is a quality to this figure, even if it does cost enough to make your eyes water.