This Spider-Man series will no longer be canon

HQ

In an interview with Phase Hero, Marvel TV head Brad Winderbaum revealed that the upcoming animated series Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man will no longer be part of the MCU canon. Originally planned to fit within the established Marvel Cinematic Universe, the creative team decided to step away from that approach to allow more freedom in storytelling. The series, which is now set for a 2025 release, will exist alongside the MCU but won't be directly tied to its timeline or characters.

Winderbaum explained that trying to align the series with the MCU created creative limitations, particularly when it came to Spider-Man's iconic origin story and villains. The team quickly realized that staying within the established continuity would restrict their ability to tell the story they wanted to tell. By focusing on a more flexible approach, they could draw from both the MCU and the original comic source material, allowing for a more innovative version of Peter Parker.

Although the decision may surprise some fans, it's clear that this shift could allow Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man to bring something new to the table while maintaining the core elements that make Spider-Man such a beloved character. Without the constraints of being canon, the series has the potential to offer a fresh and exciting perspective. Will this new direction resonate with fans, or will the absence of ties to the MCU be a dealbreaker?