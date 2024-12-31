This Spanish player might become a Real Madrid player next year: he fits all criteria the clubs wants

HQ

When Toni Kroos announced his retirement right after winning 2024's Champions League title with Real Madrid, it left the Spanish team with a hole in the midfield that has harmed the team ever since. With Luka Modric also nearing retirement (he will turn 40 next year) Real Madrid is in urgent need of a reinforcement in that position. And they might have found it.

A lot has been talked about Real Madrid's two most likely signing next seasons: Alphosno Davies and, specially, Trent Alexander-Arnold. However, there is someone else that is popping on Florentino Pérez's radar, and, according to Spanish outlet As, he is being courted by Real Madrid and might be one of the top priorities for the next summer transfer market: Martín Zubimendi.

Zubimendi, who turns 26 in February, has played all his elite career in the Basque club Real Sociedad, and has a contract until 2027. However, several clubs have shown interest in him, particularly from England: Manchester City and Liverpool have followed him closely, but he previosly rejected all offers. And, according to TBR Football, Zubimendi doesn't want to move to England and preferes to remain in Spain.

FC Barcelona made a move years ago, but due to the financial situation of the club, that seems unlikely to happen. Thus, Real Madrid might be the most logical option if Zubimendi decided to changed club but remain in Spain.

According to As, Zubimendi not only fits in the field position Real Madrid needs to fill, but there's another factor that makes him a favourite for the club: he is Spanish, and the club is said to be trying to increase the ratio of Spanish players, particularly those who have an undisputed place in the national squad. With Rodri injured, Zubimendi is his most common replacement.