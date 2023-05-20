This Skyrim mod gives us the Tomb Raider crossover we've always wanted

HQ

If you've ever wanted an immersive quest that took you down into a tunnel, gave you NPCs with unique dialogue options and multiple endings that depended on the choices you made, let me introduce Sirenroot, a new mod for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim.

Sirenroot is a new mod by Everglaid, and it begins when the Black Briars family you'll be familiar with from your time in Skyrim ask you to head into a flooded tunnel to discover an alchemical ingredient.

From there, you're treated to a quest that combines elements from Tomb Raider and Dragon Age and wraps it all up into a neat bundle fit for the finest adventurers in Tamriel. Check out a trailer for the mod below and download it from the Nexus right now if it sounds like your thing.