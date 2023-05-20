Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

This Skyrim mod gives us the Tomb Raider crossover we've always wanted

There's also a good deal of focus put on water mechanics.

If you've ever wanted an immersive quest that took you down into a tunnel, gave you NPCs with unique dialogue options and multiple endings that depended on the choices you made, let me introduce Sirenroot, a new mod for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim.

Sirenroot is a new mod by Everglaid, and it begins when the Black Briars family you'll be familiar with from your time in Skyrim ask you to head into a flooded tunnel to discover an alchemical ingredient.

From there, you're treated to a quest that combines elements from Tomb Raider and Dragon Age and wraps it all up into a neat bundle fit for the finest adventurers in Tamriel. Check out a trailer for the mod below and download it from the Nexus right now if it sounds like your thing.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

