This shiba inu is a speedrunning legend

While it might seem like a futile effort to train a dog to play a video game, there's nothing stopping you from doing it. We've seen goldfish beat Elden Ring, and now there's a dog that's well-versed in speedrunning, too.

Peanut Butter the shiba inu is owned by streamer and speedrunner JSR_, who trained the dog to play the Nintendo platformer Gyromite. Peanut Butter beat the game in 25:29 back in July and in 2024 he's heading to Awesome Games Done Quick next year.

Peanut Butter's run was recognised by Speedrun.com, but he's not credited with it as he was directed by JSR_, but even with his owner telling him which buttons to press, every input was made by the dog.

"This took years of training," according to JSR_ "I wanted to train him to do something special when I realized as a puppy that he was much smarter than most other dogs I've seen. Since I'm a speedrunner (and PB was literally named after, you know, getting a 'PB' in a speedrun) it only made sense to me."