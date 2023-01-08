This Samsung MicroLED TV Could Change Up Your Gaming Experience

HQ

CES 2023 has so far been full of interesting tech, including a look at Nvidia's 4070 Ti and we've still got more PS VR2 details on the way. Something that shouldn't slip under the radar though is Samsung announcing its new microLED TV, which is half a million times faster than the company's latest OLED panels.

With 2 nanosecond response times, this basically means you're going to be getting an instant response from these screens. Essentially, this puts this TV at the apex of pixel response time, and even without heavy details on the other specs, that fact alone might be enough to sell this to a lot of people.

This does depend on if the price is right, though, as other microLED screens have been seen to cost tens of thousands of dollars. Their sizing has also been an issue, with many coming in at a whopping 100 inches. However, Samsung has promised this will be the cheapest microLED on the market, and its size will range upwards of 50 inches.

We won't hear more until later this year, but it is still incredibly interesting to see such a powerful piece of tech unveiled.