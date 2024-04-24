This Ryan Gosling movie may never get a sequel because of Angry Birds

HQ

The Nice Guys is often seen as one of Ryan Gosling's more underrated pictures. Starring him and Russel Crowe as private investigators in the 1970s, the action comedy is a great time if you're ever looking to get a few laughs in.

Many have been clamouring for a sequel to the film, but Gosling doesn't think we'll ever get one. Speaking with Comicbook.com, Gosling believes because The Nice Guys was battered by another movie, its hopes for a sequel have been ruined.

"So much of a sequel, I think, is decided by the opening weekend of a movie, and we opened up against Angry Birds," Gosling said. "So Angry Birds just, just destroyed us. Angry Birds got a sequel."

There you have it, an unfortunate but likely bit of information. We'll still get to see plenty of Ryan Gosling's comedy chops in other films, but those wishing for The Nice Guys 2 might want to stop holding their breath.