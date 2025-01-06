This robo-vacuum cleaner can also pick up your socks

HQ

It was just a matter of time before mankind got so lazy that they could not be bothered to even remove litter from the floor that is being swept by robots. The Roborock Saros Z70 solves this problem with a foldable 5-joint Omni Grip arm that can pick up objects and clean under them - given that they are less than 300 grams.

Currently it can also only recognise a limited amount of objects, but updates should improve that. It might also want to update the safety features, that despite using StarSight Autonomous System 2.0 and Flight of Time sensors combined with AI enhanced cameras, currently "only" has 108 specific items it will avoid as they are marked as obstacles.

Suction power is extremely impressive as all sources point to 22k PA, making it more than twice as powerful as some of the best models currently on the market. The mops can be lifted when moving over carpet. On top of that the mops can be cleaned with 80 degree warm water by the charging station, and the owners of cats and small dogs need not fear as an automated pet-protection system is in place.

It will be available in Q1, and will be one of the very first to utilise the Matter smart-home system.