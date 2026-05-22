This pick-up truck has 777 horsepower

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Stellantis continues to struggle to find a cohesive path forward in a market that seems trickier than ever. But, if you're in doubt, you can always go big, and that's exactly what Stellantis-owned RAM has done with their latest.

They've unveiled the new Rumble Bee SRT, a pick-up truck which sports 777 horsepower through a Hellcat 6.2-litre supercharged HEMI V8, an engine which will take it from 0 to 100 in just 3.4 seconds. This is the fastest production pickup ever built.

Beyond the crazy speed, RAM says the truck has been heavily engineered for high-speed stability and track driving, with Bilstein semi-active dampers, a limited-slip differential, launch control, giant six-piston Brembo brakes and bespoke aero designed specifically to stop the thing from becoming airborne at top speed. There's even a huge rear spoiler bolted directly to the tailgate to help balance the front splitter at speed.

The original "Rumble Bee" was from the early 00s, and was a limited edition version, which this also seems to be.