This official custom Xbox Series X belongs in a museum

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is Microsoft's landmark title for the holidays, so it's fitting that it will inspire another custom Xbox Series X design. It will, however, be extremely limited, as it will be given through a raffle.

This Xbox Series X is decorated like some treasure Dr. Jones would find in a remote cave in the middle of the jungle. The console is adorned with a golden tinge and is kept inside a puzzle box. The Xbox Wireless Controller also receives make up, with a rugged leather look and jewel-like front buttons.

It will be very hard to win it, though. From November 12 to January 6, people in London, Sydney and New York will be able to visit their respective Microsoft Experience Centers and participate in a game, to earn a chance to enter the sweepstaeks.

If you can't go, however, it will also be possible to participate in the raffle through social media, as it usually happens with these custom Xbox Series X or Series S consoles, that aren't publicly sold, and are extremely difficult to win, like that Deadpooll's butt controller.