This October Disciples: Liberation returns to Nevendaar on consoles and PC

Earlier this year, Kalypso Media announced the next iteration of the long-running tactical RPG series Disciples, developed in Québec, Canada, at Frima Studio. Today we learned, that the latest instalment, Disciples: Liberation, will be released on October 21 on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series. The developers promise full controller support and console friendly HUDs so that more players can jump into the game on PlayStation and Xbox platforms.

According to Frima Studio, the strategy game combines four different factions (humans, elves, undead and the Legion of the Damned - demons) in one combined campaign experience that is said to last for about 80 hours of gameplay. Depending on the decisions you make on your journey, your will unlock one of five different endings. You can expect over 270 quests, romances options with your own crew, boss battles and over 50 units to choose from.