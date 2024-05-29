This Nier: Automata wine has been aged while listening to Ver1.1a's soundtrack

HQ

We've seen a multitude of video game different collaborations in the past, many including alcohol manufactures, such as Ballentine's and Borderlands. But this latest collaboration is taking things a step further.

Square Enix has teamed up with Onkyo to create a line of Nier: Automata-inspired wines. The really bizarre part of this collaboration however is that the wines have been aged in a barrel all while music from Nier: Automata Ver1.1a is played in the background all the time. We're not sure how this translates to taste or how this background aging soundtrack changes the complexions of the wine at all, but it's definitely an interesting idea.

There are a couple of different Nier wines available, called YoRHa No.2 Type B and YoRHa No.9 Type S, and each are now up for sale and have been for a few months actually. You can see them and order a bottle over here.

Thanks, Siliconera.