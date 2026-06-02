This new PlayStation monitor includes a DualSense controller charging dock

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Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced a new 27" PlayStation gaming monitor, and it has an integrated DualSense controller charging hook. It is a built-in charging hook for DualSense and DualSense Edge controllers, letting players charge their gamepads directly from the monitor. The monitor will launch on August 27, 2026... in the US and Japan for $349.99 USD, as reported by Dexerto.

The idea behind this new display is that it caters to players who prefer compact, personal gaming spaces. 27" Gaming Monitor comes with the Pulse Elevate wireless speakers. Both products have been developed specifically for PS5 and PS5 Pro.

The monitor features a QHD IPS display with 1440p resolution, HDR support with automatic tone mapping on PS5 consoles, and variable refresh rate support. It runs at up to 120 Hz on PS5 and PS5 Pro, and up to 240 Hz on compatible PC and Mac devices.

The PlayStation Gaming Monitor supports VESA mounting and includes multiple connectivity options, which are two HDMI 2.1 ports and one DisplayPort 1.4 input, two USB Type-A ports and one USB Type-C port and lastly, a built-in stereo speakers with a 3.5mm audio output.