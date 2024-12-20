This new mini golf game for the Nintendo Switch might end up killing your golf-loving father-in-law

HQ

If you're looking for a fresh and quirky twist on golf, Mini Golf Simulator for the Nintendo Switch might be just what you need. Developed by Takahiro Miyazawa, this game takes a unique approach by having you attach wrist straps to the Joy-Con controllers, allowing one to dangle and simulate the swing of a golf club. It promises a fun, new way to experience golf, but if you're not careful, you might find yourself sending your controller flying—and who knows what could happen next. Will it be the TV? Will it be the dog? Will it be grandma's noggin? One thing is for sure: Nintendo's repair team might want to brace themselves.

The game is available now on the US Nintendo eShop for just $5.20, making it an affordable option for a fun night with friends. Whether it becomes a party hit or a Joy-Con disaster waiting to happen, Mini Golf Simulator promises a fresh, albeit risky, take on the classic golfing formula.

What's the worst thing you've ever accidentally hit with a controller?