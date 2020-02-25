This month's free Games with Gold have been revealed

February is coming to an end and you know what that means - new month, new Games with Gold lineup. Those who downloaded and played Batman: The Telltale series through last month's Games with Gold lineup but still want more Batman will most likely be excited about what's to come. Kicking this month's lineup off is Batman: The Enemy Within - The Complete Season which will be free from March 1 to March 31, followed by Shantae: Half-Genie Hero, Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 and Sonic Generations. Check out the dates below.

- Batman: The Enemy Within - The Complete Season ($14.99 ERP): Available March 1 to 31 on Xbox One

- Shantae: Half-Genie Hero ($19.99 ERP): Available March 16 to April 15 on Xbox One

- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 ($39.99 ERP): Available March 1 to 15 on Xbox One & Xbox 360

- Sonic Generations ($19.99 ERP): Available March 16 to 31 on Xbox One & Xbox 360