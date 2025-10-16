This monkey's business is murder in Paramount's Primate

We've already had one movie about a killer primate this year, as the latest adaptation of Stephen King's The Monkey debuted months ago. But if you've seen that flick and are hungry for more murderous mammals then we have some good news to share.

Paramount Pictures has just shared the trailer for Primate, a horror film that revolves around a family being hunted by a previously lovely and charming ape called Ben. The plot revolves around this primate accidentally contracting rabies and then as a by-product of the disease, becoming completely savage and deadly. This turns an ideal family vacation into a horrific nightmare...

Primate is set to premiere in cinemas on January 9, and you can see the trailer for the film below as well as the official (and short) synopsis.

"A group of friends' tropical vacation turns into a terrifying, primal tale of horror and survival."