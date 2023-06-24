This mod turns Mass Effect into an FPS

HQ

The first Mass Effect game is something RPG fans should be forever grateful for. It introduced us to the far future we learned to love, Commander Shepard and their ragtag bunch, but it also had some dire combat for the most part.

One mod is looking to change that. Entitled MassFPS, it puts you in the first-person perspective of Commander Shepard. As you can see in this video, the game pretty seamlessly transitions from a cutscene to first-person gameplay.

If you've ever wanted to feel like the sharpest shot in the Milky Way, now you can as first-person mode has been brought to Mass Effect Legendary Edition. Check out more from the mod here, and hopefully we'll see the perspective change brought to the other two games in the trilogy soon.