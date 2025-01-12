This mini robot is designed to cool your coffee for you

HQ

Just a few days ago, we reported on the really unusual robotic mascot from Yukai Engineering that clips onto your bag and then stares and gawks at passing strangers. While we still don't really understand the point of the gadget, it did catch our eye and show that the Japanese robotics firm is one to watch.

It turns out Yukai Engineering also had a second innovation to share to the world, and this one is another robotic mascot except with a very real (albeit niche) purpose. It's called the Nékojita FuFu, and it's a device that clips onto your mug or plate to cool hot drinks or hot food to make it ready to consume.

Yukai has commented on the purpose of this robot and explained its inspiration, adding that it's "designed to recreate the joy of encountering and interacting with a human baby." We're not exactly sure how to process that information, which is perhaps why it's handy that Yukai's chief marketing officer Tsubasa Tominaga explains further:

"We created Nékojita FuFu as a little personal meal partner, so you can solve your 'néko-jita' [a Japanese phrasing for an intolerance to hot food] problem anywhere, anytime. The robot doesn't just help you enjoy hot coffee. It can make it easier for seniors to down hot soup and reduce parents' chores by helping kids eat with less help."

The Nékojita FuFu is set to arrive in Japan to start with from mid-2025 for ¥3,800 Japanese yen (approximately $25). Would you use one of these strange gadgets to cool your food and drinks?