This might be the new voice of Super Mario

It was big news when it was revealed back in August that Charles Martinet was going to be replaced as the voice of Mario after three decades (he actually started before Super Mario 64 was even released).

The first game that will let us hear Mario's new voice is Super Mario Bros. Wonder, but Nintendo hasn't revealed who has gotten the honor of playing the most famous video game icon of all time. But now we think we know who it is thanks to IMDb. On the official page for the game, all actors in Super Mario Bros. Wonder have now been listed, and Brian Hull is supposedly playing Mario and Luigi. Before you say "who?", let us add that we weren't familiar with the name either, as he has mostly done small voice acting roles before, with Dracula in Hotel Transylvania: Transformania as his probably biggest effort.

There are other names listed on IMDb as well, like Kenny James doing Bowser and Samantha Kelly voicing Peach (roles they have played many times before).

Super Mario Bros. Wonder launches exclusively for Switch on October 20, and we really look forward to hear Mario's new voice. If Brian Hull is the chosen actor, something that hasn't been officially confirmed though, do you think it sounds like a good choice?