This Marvel star has turned on her own company and calls for Disney boycott after Jimmy Kimmel suspension Tatiana Maslany urges fans to cancel streaming subscriptions in protest.

It started with a few angry posts online, and now it's spreading fast: people are canceling their Disney subscriptions in protest. Now, Marvel actress Tatiana Maslany has joined the protest, calling on fans to cancel their subscriptions to Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN after the indefinite suspension of Jimmy Kimmel. The Orphan Black star, who currently appears in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, shared a message urging viewers to take action, sparking widespread attention. Fellow creatives, including Damon Lindelof, have voiced similar concerns, pledging to avoid working with the company until Kimmel's status is restored.