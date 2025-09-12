This man wrestled wild crocodiles in Australia and made videos out of it... Now, he's under investigation

HQ

An American influencer has sparked outrage Down Under after filming himself wrestling wild crocodiles in Queensland, a stunt authorities say was not just reckless, but downright illegal.

Mike Holston, who goes by therealtarzann online, dove headfirst into "Croc Country," grappling both saltwater and freshwater beasts while shirtless and grinning for the camera. In one clip, Holston emerges from murky water clutching a crocodile by the throat, blood dripping from his arm as he proudly declares: "He got a hold of me, but I got a hold of him."

The videos racked up millions of views on Instagram, but the fame may come at a heavy price. Queensland authorities are now investigating the situation, warning that interfering with protected crocodiles carries fines of up to $24,800.

"These actions are extremely dangerous and illegal," the state's environment department blasted in a statement, promising strong action to stop copycats. Even Queensland's Premier weighed in, branding the influencer a "goose."

The outrage comes amid rising concern over tourists and influencers harassing Australia's iconic wildlife. Crocodile conservationists say such antics don't just put people at risk, they also endanger the animals. Bob Irwin, father of the late "Crocodile Hunter" Steve Irwin, said bluntly: "People visiting our country need to respect our wildlife, or they need to be booted out the door."

Queensland is home to an estimated 20,000-30,000 saltwater crocodiles, apex predators that can grow more than 13 feet long and weigh over 600 pounds. Attacks on humans are rare but deadly. Just last year, a 12-year-old girl was killed in the Northern Territory and her remains found inside a massive crocodile.

Holston has not responded to requests for comment, but insists on Instagram his stunts were for "educational purposes." For now, one thing is clear: the influencer who thought he could turn crocodiles into content may instead find himself tangled up in the law.