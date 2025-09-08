This man evaded police for years driving an F1 on public roads... Now, he's finally caught

HQ

Just a few days ago, we launched the cars section at Gamereactor, run by Petter, who is, among other things, a big fan of racing cars. Now, if you share his passion for racing cars, you've probably dreamed of driving an F1 on public roads. Well, one man from the Czech Republic has been doing just that for years. Until, of course, he finally got caught on Sunday, according to Czech police.

After years of dodging law enforcement, the man, famous for racing an F1-style car on public highways, has been apprehended. Nicknamed the "Phantom," the bright red car became a viral sensation among motorsport fans while frustrating police. The driver, now in his early fifties, was tracked to his home after repeated sightings near a petrol station. Authorities used patrol cars and a helicopter to intercept him, though he remained silent when questioned. The car, an ultra-rare racing model, isn't street-legal, but the driver's family insists it was never driven recklessly. There's footage dating back years, suggesting he may have been running errands in an F1 for quite a while. And of course, a picture (or video, in this case) might be worth a thousand words, so check out the footage below or follow the link to see for yourself. Go!