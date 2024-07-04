This lens turns your life into a pixelated nostalgic video game

HQ

Since the mid-2010s, it certainly has felt like there's a strong call for the return of nostalgic visuals in gaming. Platformers like Shovel Knight and boomer shooters use pixelated graphics in abundance to remind players of their version of better times.

But, what if you could take your pixels on the go? That's a question one Twitter/X user has answered by creating a unique lens that turns the world around you into pixels. Hakusi_Ketei showed off their creation, which is doubly impressive as it doesn't even use electricity.

It's an interesting piece of kit, but we're not sure it'll ever see widespread use, as it probably took a lot of time to develop.

