This laptop sleeve can do everything you need it to do and more

We've got our hands on Journey's Nexa on the latest Quick Look.

Multi-use products can tend to suffer from being good at lots of things and just mediocre at one thing in particular, but Journey is looking to turn that on its head with its 4-in-1 laptop sleeve.

Known as the Nexa, this gadget serves as a protective case for a laptop, as well as a wireless charger, a mousepad, and a deskpad, making it a very versatile product. To see how it approaches this multi-use effort and how successful it is at each point, we've got our hands on the device on the latest episode of Quick Look, where our very own Magnus shares a ton of thoughts and facts about the Nexa.

Check out that video below to learn more about this flexible gadget.

