Kerbal Space Program

This Kerbal Space Program Lego set isn't official, but we wish it was

It'll be just like the simulations!

Kerbal Space Program and Lego might not be on the top of our list for most wanted collaborations, but a YouTube video from Sam67c showing off what the crossover might look like has made it look like something we need right now.

Previously, as PCGamer reported, proposals on Lego's fan design site have been given thousands of supporters, and there have been plenty of ideas online about how a Kerbal Space Program Lego collaboration would work.

Considering both Kerbal Space Program and Lego require building, using a bunch of finnicky parts, and a lot of trial and error, it seems like a match made in heaven.

Kerbal Space Program

