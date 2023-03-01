This is why Sherlock Holmes 3 is delayed

HQ

Given the success of Guy Ritchie's Sherlock Holmes movies starring Robert Downey Jr and Jude Law, a third film should have continued the story by now, but Sherlock Holmes 3 has been absent for over ten years. When asked about the status of the sequel during an interview with Collider, Ritchie responded by saying that it's entirely up to Robert Downey Jr whether or not the film gets made:

"Well, honestly, I left this up to Robert [Downey Jr.]. So Robert wanted to be in charge of this. The ball's in his court, so he's in charge of the script, he's in charge of the whole thing. I've moonwalked out of that until there's a time for me to get involved."

Furthermore, Ritchie, who is currently working on Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre, will not be directing the third Sherlock adventure. Instead, Dexter Fletcher (Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre) is set to direct the film, but it remains to be seen whether the production will ever become a reality.

Tack Collider