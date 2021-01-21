This is why it takes InnerSloth so long to update Among Us

You're watching Advertisements

One of the biggest hits last year is Among Us. The game was initially released back in 2018, and due to multiple reasons such as the game being played by many Twitch streamers, low PC system requirements and worldwide lockdown impacts (people stay at home most of time), the game gained its fame and popularity.

Now in the first dev log update of 2021, developer InnerSloth explained why it takes so long for everything, and the main reason is, unsurprisingly, they didn't expect it'd happen. To be honest, neither did we.

"Among Us gained incredible traction pretty late into 2020 that we weren't expecting, and that meant A LOT of change for us." Community director Victoria Tran from the team said.

"We had to spend 2 months just restructuring, figuring out new processes, and getting external partners to help us manage on board. Originally it was just 3 friends working together (and now I'm here to make 4, hi), but if we wanted this to work long term and hire up, we needed to streamline things. It's all behind the scenes work, and while it meant time away from the game, it'll make it easier for current and future us to develop the game better."

Not only that, game landing on new platforms, new map, bug fixes and so on also mean more work. It does seem like the developer has a lot on their plate right now, and in order to see the game in a great status, we wouldn't mind the wait to be a bit longer.

If you'd like to know details about the new Airship map, plans for Xbox console editions, roadmap or other small updates, check the post here.