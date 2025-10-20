"This is why everybody hates you": Vinícius Jr. stars in another controversial Real Madrid victory

HQ

Real Madrid maintains LaLiga leadership in the week of the Clásico (Sunday October 26) with a 1-0 victory away against neighbours Getafe. Once again, Kylian Mbappé scored the winning goal, once again with an assist from Arda Guler, who played as substitute despite currently being one of the best players in the team... and once again there was controversy around Vinícius Jr.

Vinícius, who started from the bench, did not score nor assist, but was instrumental in the match as he forced the two red cards that Getafe saw in the latter stages of the match. One of them was a straight red card against Allan Nyom (only 44 seconds after entering the pitch) for elbowing the Brazilian. Seven minutes later, Álex Sancris was also dismissed for second yellow for another tackle against Vinícius.

During the match, after the second send off Getafe full-back Juan Iglesias yelled at Vinícius "this is why everyone hates you. Learn from your teammates", as captured by the Movistar cameras.

Later, Iglesias told to the reporters: "In football, there are many incidents, many disputes. These are things that come with football, but there are things that can't be allowed, things that must be respected. You have to respect your opponent, you have to respect the people. And when they're not respected, these sparks fly that no one likes".

During the tense match, there were many moments quarrels between Vinícius and Getafe players Iglesias and Kiko Femenías. And, according to Getafe manager José Bordalás, Vinícius approached him and mocked him saying ironically "good substitution", referring to Nyom's send off after less than one minute. All while the Getafe spectators mocked Vinícius shouting "Balón de Playa" (Beach Ball), a popular chant after he lost Ballon d'Or in 2024.