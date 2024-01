HQ

Even though Mario and Donkey Kong seem to be fairly good friends nowadays, they have been fighting a lot for four decades, and soon they will be squaring off again as Nintendo launches Mario vs. Donkey Kong for Switch on the 16th of February.

But why are they fighting this time? Well, you get the answer to that question in the opening sequence from the game, which you can check out below. If you played the original game for Game Boy Advance, you are in for some sweet nostalgia.