This is when Halo Infinite launches in your country

Today is the big day to finish the fight with Master Chief as Halo Infinite finally is launched. But you still can't play it, and in fact won't be able to do so for quite some time yet - for two reasons. The first one is that the game isn't officially released until later today, and the second is that you cannot pre-load the campaign.

The latter was revealed by Community Director Brian Jarrard on Twitter yesterday, who also says that he is "not sure of the exact technical reasons, but unfortunately it's not a thing".

When it comes to the time of releasing Halo Infinite, you can take a look at the major time zones below. But basically it's 18:00 GMT in Portugal and UK, 19:00 CET in most of Europe and 20:00 EET in Finland and the Baltic states.