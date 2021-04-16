Final Fantasy VIII RemasteredHow to play Kingdom HeartsCyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsLife is Strange True ColorsRanking Monster Hunter Criatures
This is what Zelda could have looked like on the new consoles

A fanart animation offers a glimpse at what Wind Waker could look like on new-gen devices.

The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker is a stunningly beautiful game with a design that really doesn't make it age much. But this does not mean it couldn't have looked a whole lot different and better if released for PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X.

TheCGBros have created The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker Fanart Animation, which is basically what Zelda could have looked like to formats with a lot more hardware power. Head over this way to take a look - we promise it's well spend time.

Does make you wish we could get a real next-gen Zelda, right?

