This is what Zelda could have looked like on the new consoles

You're watching Advertisements

The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker is a stunningly beautiful game with a design that really doesn't make it age much. But this does not mean it couldn't have looked a whole lot different and better if released for PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X.

TheCGBros have created The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker Fanart Animation, which is basically what Zelda could have looked like to formats with a lot more hardware power. Head over this way to take a look - we promise it's well spend time.

Does make you wish we could get a real next-gen Zelda, right?