This is what you need to play Death Stranding at 60 fps on PC

You're watching Advertisements

Hideo Kojima's most recent work, Death Stranding, will arrive on PC via Epic Games Store and Steam on July 14, with several technical improvements having been added since the PS4 release. Improved textures, higher resolutions, and the option to play at 60 frames per second are the highlights of the PC version, but to enjoy these new features you need a machine that can support them.

What kind of machine? Well, you can check it yourself in the official minimum and recommended specs, including for 30 and 60 fps options.

Minimum 30fps - 720p (1280x720)

OPERATING SYSTEM: Windows 10

PROCESSOR: Intel Core i5-3470 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200

MEMORY: 8 GB

GRAPHICS: GeForce GTX 1050 3 GB or AMD Radeon RX 560 4 GB

Direct X: Version 12

HDD Space: 80GB

Sound Cards: DirectX compatible

Recommended 30fps - 1080p (1920x1080)<b/>

OPERATING SYSTEM: Windows 10

PROCESSOR: Intel Core i5-4460 or AMD Ryzen 5 1400

MEMORY: 8 GB

GRAPHICS: GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4 GB or Radeon RX 570 4 GB

Direct X: Version 12

HDD Space: 80GB

Sound Cards: DirectX compatible

<strong>Recommended 60fps - 1080p (1920x1080)

OPERATING SYSTEM: Windows 10

PROCESSOR: Intel Core i7-3770 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600

MEMORY: 8 GB

GRAPHICS: GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB or AMD Radeon RX 590

Direct X: Version 12

HDD Space: 80GB

Sound Cards: DirectX compatible

For more details on Death Stranding, don't forget to check out our PS4 review.