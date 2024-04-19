This is what Yoshi looks like in the Paper Mario 2 remake

HQ

Unfortunately, new and big games for the Switch seem to be a bit scarce this year, probably a sign that a replacement for the console is waiting around the corner. That said, we won't be without games, as Nintendo has several smaller projects in the works, including the remake of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door.

Released on May 23, the adventure will not only feature a paper-thin version of Mario - but also the equally paper-thin Yoshi. Mario's trusty mount helps the plumber get over cliffs and can also assist him in battle, and in a new X post we get to see what this looks like.

Check it out below.