This is what Ultraman looks like in Superman

HQ

It's not just Lex Luthor who will wreak havoc on both planet Earth and Superman in the upcoming movie, which premieres in just two weeks. We already know that Ultraman will make an appearance, and via Bluesky, Gunn offers a better look at the character.

Ultraman appeared in the DC universe back in 1964, and he serves as a kind of anti-version of Superman, which means that he is very evil instead of good, and also that he gains strength from kryptonite rather than losing it.

Ultraman has appeared in several incarnations since then, and which one it is in the Superman movie we don't know yet, but some fans are guessing Doomsday, while others have dismissed that theory.

With the July 11 premiere of Superman, we'll see if the Ultraman theories hold up as the new DC universe kicks off with a bang.