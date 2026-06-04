This is what the rumors say about those two new iPads apparently coming later this year

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9 to 5 Mac is on it again, and they have now reported rumors about what to expect on two new iPads.

iPad mini will be coming with an OLED display. The current iPad mini's LCD has been one of the only main complaints about the product. That's in part due to a "jelly scrolling" issue that was somewhat resolved in the latest model, but it is not yet completely went away. Upgrading to an OLED should remove any lingering doubts about the display.

Another thing coming is an upgraded chip in the new iPad mini. The current mini has an A17 Pro chip, so it already supports Apple Intelligence. The new model might get an A19 chip. An improved water resistance is also rumored.

A base model iPad with a new chip for AI features is expected. The next base iPad seems to be launching this year, but the timing remains unclear. This new iPad is rumored to get an A18 chip, which most notably will bring Apple Intelligence to the base iPad for the first time.

And when it comes to an iPad Pro, the current M5 model is not expected to receive an update until 2027.