Earlier this month, we reported that data miners found clear evidence that a Fallout crossover is on its way to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III. And now more than that has been leaked, as the X-account CharlieIntel shared a leaked image showing what these skins will look like once released.

So far there's no official word on the crossover, but it's likely to be announced soon if Activision Blizzard and Bethesda want to have anything new to say about this collaboration.