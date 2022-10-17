This is what the critics have to say about Black Adam

HQ

Unless you've been sleeping under a rock for the past six months, it's probably been hard to miss Dwayne Johnson and the constant hyping of his upcoming blockbuster Black Adam. A handful of film critics got the chance to see the film in its entirety and opinions about DC's latest superhero spectacle have started to trickle out on social media. The question we now ask ourselves is, of course, whether Black Adam lives up to the hype. Below are a handful of reactions.

#BlackAdam is a game-changer!! This is the #DCComics movie I've been waiting for & it did not disappoint. @TheRock is electrifyingly brutal as Black Adam! This is what I wanted Black Adam to be. The action in the film is non-stop & seeing the #JSA on the big screen was a thrill! pic.twitter.com/NigTxsfmd7

— Joseph Deckelmeier #BlackLivesMatter (@Joelluminerdi) October 13, 2022

Black Adam was a great watch, I enjoyed seeing all of the characters interact and I liked seeing how they navigated the grey area that #BlackAdam operates in and @TheRock does so amazingly. Dr Fate and Hawkman were brilliant & it was amazing seeing their characters come to life!

— Fatma 🦇 (@fringebats) October 13, 2022

DC's #BlackAdam ROCKS! Tons of action, characters you're instantly invested in & terrific pacing. Dwayne Johnson finds a great balance in being menacing & badass, but also empathetic. Especially loved Aldis Hodge's Hawkman & Pierce Brosnan's Doctor Fate. More JSA movies please! pic.twitter.com/YSCco9zYA3

— Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) October 13, 2022

#BlackAdam is a worthy new piece of the DC puzzle, but not the savior it promised. A surprising compressed timeline keeps the action exciting & pace propulsive, but also turns its many (many) themes, plots, & characters into fancy window dressing. It's messy in a watchable way. pic.twitter.com/uwZUb2hbiM

— Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) October 13, 2022

#BlackAdam struggles to find its footing at first but once the Justice Society enters it becomes more fun to watch. Dwayne Johnson's anti-hero presents an intriguing new dynamic to the DCEU. Solid visual effects. Weak villain. Post-credits scene got the biggest reaction of all. pic.twitter.com/qbVmWkYLjv

— Matt Neglia @NYFF (@NextBestPicture) October 13, 2022

Had to go through metal detectors for the Black Adam NY screening. Pity it's bad - no emotional depth, zero sense of peril for the main character and dull CGI battles. #BlackAdam pic.twitter.com/gUjxHy1oUO

— Sean Keane (@SpectacularSean) October 13, 2022

In short, it's a mixed bag and, as always, these reactions from early previews should be taken with a grain of salt, although it does give us an indication of which way the wind is blowing for Black Adam. The film opens in cinemas on October 21 for those of you who want to see it.

Are you looking forward to Black Adam and what do you think of the film?